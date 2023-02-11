Govt. chose to ignore Raj Bhavan direction for Malayalam University V-C selection, documents reveal

February 11, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Documents that indicate steps adopted by the State government to allegedly override the Raj Bhavan in the selection process of the next Vice-Chancellor of Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University have emerged in the public domain.

A response furnished by Higher Education Minister R. Bindu to an unstarred question raised by Thripunithura MLA K. Babu in the Assembly a few days ago has revealed the internal notes sent by the Minister and officials of the department during the movement of the file concerning the selection process.

Highlighting the need to appoint a successor for the incumbent V-C V. Anil Kumar whose term will expire on February 28, the Raj Bhavan had formally directed the Principal Secretary of the Higher Education to furnish the name of the government’s representative to the selection committee on October 14 last.

Search committee

The University Act mandated a search committee comprising a nominee of the Chancellor and a representative each of the government and the University Grants Commission (UGC).

However, the government opted to constitute a five-member committee that also included nominees of the university Syndicate and the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC). The officials of the department deliberated upon a host of issues, including the legalities behind the government breaking convention to initiate the selection process and the application of provisions of the UGC regulations of 2018.

Subsequently, the department shot off letters to the Raj Bhavan, UGC, KSHEC and the university on January 18 seeking the names of their representatives to the proposed panel. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is yet to take a call in the issue that stared at the possibility of yet another stalemate in V-C appointment as seen in the cases of Kerala University and APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University.

