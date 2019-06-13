Govt. choking funds for local bodies: Oppn.

The Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) legislators staged a walk out in the Assembly on Thursday in protest against the government’s reluctance to make available development funds to the local bodies and for pushing them into financial crisis.

Raising the issue through an adjournment motion, Congress legislator K.C. Joseph said Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac was asking the local bodies to mobilise the funds for the spillover projects of the last fiscal year from this year’s fiscal allotment. Mr. Joseph also read out the government order which said the money for the bills that were submitted last fiscal should be included in the Plan funds of the ongoing fiscal.

Mr. Joseph said the bills were allowed to be submitted only till March 23 this year and no bills were accepted after March 27 and pointed out that it was due to shortage of funds. Mr. Joseph said the local bodies will have to revise their annual Plan which was finalised in December last and this will lead to inordinate delay in the implementation of the projects.

FM’s reply

In his reply, Dr. Isaac said over 95% of the money in the bills of completed works that had queued up in the treasury till March 31 has been released to the local bodies. The Plan fund utilisation of local bodies for 2018-19 was 85%.

“Despite this all-time record utilisaiton, we have allowed to carry over 20%. This will be higher than the ₹837 crore that was queued up in the treasury,” he pointed out.

The House witnessed noisy scenes over the financial health of the local bodies with the Opposition alleging that the hands of the local bodies had been tied. Dr. Isaac said only ₹28 crore of the last fiscal remains to be released to the local bodies.

Dr. Issac said he was ready to consider making up for the losses of local bodies that had a carry over of more than 20%.

Chennithala’s charge

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the financial crisis has hit the local bodies badly and blamed the government for sabotaging decentralisation. He called for urgent corrective steps to allay the fears of the local bodies.

Based on the Finance Minister’s explanation, Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan denied leave for the motion and the Opposition walked out in protest.