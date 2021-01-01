Govt. casts a wide welfare net on poll year

Thiruvananthapuram

01 January 2021 23:53 IST

Pinarayi unveils ten-point programme focussing on vulnerable sections

The State government has announced a ten-point programme to bring elders, women, children, disadvantaged families, and other vulnerable sections of society under a broader and arguably more responsive and robust social welfare net.

The scheme underscores the Left Democratic Front’s emphasis on welfare economics in the election year.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government would harness the reach and power of local self-government institutions (LSGIs), neighbourhood groups, and voluntary services to bring care and governance to the doorstep of senior citizens.

Advertising

Advertising

Major role for LSGIs

The programme targeted citizens above the age of 65 and physically challenged persons. The LSGIs would enumerate senior citizens. Elected officials would visit their homes and list their needs.

The LSGIs would ensure that relief, medicines, social welfare pensions, and mandatory certifications reach their homes without delay or red tape. District Collectors would supervise the outreach.

Mr. Vijayan indicated the government had a laser focus on vulnerable sections’ welfare in the Assembly election run-up.

The Chief Minister announced a programme to ensure that needy students get online access to top scholars via the Higher Education Department. He also announced ₹1 lakh cash award for 1,000 economically backward students who clear their degree examinations meritoriously.

The government also proclaimed an online portal for citizens to report corruption. It doubled the number of school counsellors to detect suicidal tendency among students and ensure their mental health. The LSGIs would spearhead the programme. They would ensure teacher to student ratio was ideally 1:20. Women would receive legal aid at police stations.

The government also declared a scheme to combat malnutrition and anaemia in children.

The government would harness the latest building technologies to provide modern and environmentally friendly housing for the poor. The LSGIs would create more parks and public spaces for citizens to exercise and relax. Mr. Vijayan said every village would have a public park. He also announced a digital literacy programme to enable citizens to recognise fake news promoted on social media.