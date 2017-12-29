Govt cancels New Year celebrations

The government has decided to do away with the new year celebrations in the Kovalam beach resort near the capital and other tourist destinations along the coast to express solidarity with those affected by the Cyclone Ockhi.
The usual celebrations, including bursting of firecrackers, to usher in 2018 by the locals and the foreign tourists coming from around the globe will be avoided. Instead, tributes will be offered to those who lost their lives in the cyclone and to support the families who have been badly hit by lighting 1,000 earthen lamps and 1,000 candles along the coast.
Minister for Tourism, Cooperation and Devaswom Kadakampally Surendran will light the first lamp at Kovalam as dusk falls on Sunday evening.
The gesture would reiterate the government’s support to those affected by the cyclone and offer tributes to those killed, Mr. Surendran said.
