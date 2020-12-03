Govt. bid to stall probe: CBI

Denial prosecution sanction in cashew nuts purchase corruption case

The State government denied prosecution sanction in the cashew nuts purchase corruption case of Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation to avoid the CBI filing its final report in the case, according to the investigation agency.

The agency submitted an affidavit in the Kerala High Court in a petition challenging the government decision not to give prosecution sanction.

The investigations carried out revealed a prima facie case against the former managing director K.A. Ratheesh, and chairmen, the late E. Kasim and R. Chandrasekharan of the corporation, and JMJ Traders.

Abuse of power

The trio abused their official positions as public servants to cause undue pecuniary advantage to JMJ Traders and themselves and cheated the corporation in the process, the agency submitted.

The facts revealed during the investigation disclosed a prima facie case against them. It was decided to prosecute the accused in the case after obtaining the sanction of the Kerala government.

The CBI reports, along with the statements of the witnesses and the copies of the documents, were forwarded to the Chief Secretary for granting prosecution sanction. However, the Principal Secretary (Forest and Wildlife) and Industries (Cashew) Department, forwarded the government’s decision to decline the prosecution sanction, it submitted.

Charge against govt.

The State government had not properly appreciated the proofs forwarded by the CBI on technical grounds and ignoring the gravity of the offence, the agency submitted.

The CBI further submitted that no sanction under Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was necessary as Mr. Ratheesan was not working as the managing director of the corporation and Mr. Chandrasekharan not a public servant on the date of registration of the First Information Report in the case.