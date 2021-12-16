Govt. bent on investment-friendly climate: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan touring the LuLu Mall in Thiruvananthapuram in a buggy in the company of UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, UAE Ambassador to India Ahmed Abdulrahman AlBanna, LuLu Group International chairman and managing director Yusuff Ali M.A, and others.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

16 December 2021 23:57 IST

Inaugurating LuLu Mall in capital, Pinarayi says govt. has set a target of ₹10,000 cr. as investment

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the government remains committed to its goal of creating an investor-friendly climate in the State.

He also raised caution against attempts made by certain sections to torpedo the State’s development.

Formally inaugurating LuLu Mall at Akkulam here on Thursday, Mr. Vijayan elaborated the efforts to attract investments and generate employment opportunities in the State.

Investments

“The government has set a target of bringing in investments to the tune of ₹10,000 crore. The government has gone the extra mile to introduce a legislation that will enable entrepreneurs with investments over ₹50 crore to obtain licences within seven days, provided all other requirements are met. In addition, micro, small and medium enterprises will be permitted to operate without licences for the first three years,” he said.

The existing mode of inspections that have often inconvenienced industrialists will transition to a computer-based centralised inspection system, Mr. Vijayan said.

He alleged such efforts had come under threat with extortionists working to prevent business ventures from reaching fruition.

“Certain quarters that harbour a vengeful attitude towards the State have been hell-bent on disrupting development. Sparing no efforts in their bid, they pursued various tactics, including petitioning the President, against such endeavours. Caution must be exercised against such elements who claim to work for public interests,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister also presented the Lulu Group the Indian Green Building Council certificate for the country’s largest green ‘gold’ rated shopping mall.

Major impetus

Presiding over the function, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the enterprise that had an investment of ₹2,000 crore would provide a major impetus for the State starved of investments and in the clutches of the pandemic and a fiscal crisis.

LuLu Group International Chairman and Managing Director M.A. Yusuff Ali, who delivered the welcome address, said he felt it his duty to invest in his home State before anywhere else.

He lauded the political unity in Kerala for attracting industrialists to set up shop in the State. United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi and UAE Ambassador to India Ahmed Abdulrahman AlBanna spoke.

A video message by Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan was screened on the occasion.

With a built-up space of nearly two lakh sq m, the shopping mall is touted to generate 5,000 job opportunities and indirectly benefit an equal number.

Hypermarket

The major attractions include a 18,500-sq m hypermarket, Funtura play area that includes roll glider, wall climbing, trampoline line and 7D theatre, a 2,500-seater food court, and numerous shopping brands.

PVR Cinemas will soon launch a 12-screen multiplex theatre at the mall.