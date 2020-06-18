Govt. bats for Truenat test

Thiruvananthapuram

18 June 2020 20:52 IST

This can rapidly examine passengers bound to Kerala

The State government has sought the cooperation of Union Ministry of Foreign Affairs, airline companies and Indian embassies in the Gulf to provide “speedier and cheaper Truenat beta CoV” test kits to rapidly examine passengers bound to Kerala for possible COVID-19 infection before they are permitted to board their flights home.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said those seeking to return home were finding it challenging to furnish medical testimonials proving that they were COVID-19-free to authorities at the port of departure.

Some nations were reluctant to test persons who were not overtly symptomatic. Test results were often delayed. Indian embassies should set up facilities to test passengers. Non-resident Keralites associations had complained that the PCT test was expensive and slow.

UAE and Qatar had easy accessible testing facilities. However, expatriates seeking to come home from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman needed to be tested before boarding flights to Kerala.

The government had said that it would give operational clearance only to flights consisting entirely of COVID-19-free certified passengers from June 20. The policy applied to Vande Bharat Mission and chartered flights.

However, Mr. Vijayan said the State had not shut its doors on non-resident Keralites afflicted with the disease. They could fly home in separate flights having only COVID-19 passengers on board.

Mr. Vijayan said health authorities had confirmed the flu in 1,172 persons out of the 2,79,657 who had entered the State from within the country and abroad. The State has kept transmission of the virus from returnees to a bare minimum by a vigorous policy of test, trace, treat and quarantine.

The Chief Minister said the threat of the scourge had not abated. But, the State appeared to drop its guard. People seemed reluctant to observe physical distancing norms and COVID-19 anti-transmission health protocol.

Only less than half the number of staff should report for duty at government offices. Meetings should be held online. Employees on COVID-19 duty should ideally not mix with family members at home. They should opt for room quarantine during their break from work.