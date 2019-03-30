Govt. bars special classes during vacation

The government has issued a circular banning special classes during summer vacation in all schools in the State in light of the heat wave and drought conditions.

The circular dated March 29 said no classes should be held in government, aided, unaided lower and upper primary schools, high schools, higher secondary and vocational higher secondary schools, including those following CBSE and CISCE syllabus, during the summer vacation.

The Kerala Education Rules Chapter 7 Rule 1 stipulates that schools should close on the last working day in March and reopen on the first working day in June unless the Director of Public Instruction issues on order to the contrary, the circular said.

Moreover, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority had issued warning in the wake of the severe heat conditions in the State. The scorching heat and water scarcity could create health problems in children. The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights too had called for steps to prevent conduct of vacation classes, the circular said.

Against this backdrop, principals, head teachers, and school managers were being instructed to not conduct vacation classes.

However, vacation camps or workshops could be held for a maximum of 10 days if permission had been sought from the education officer concerned, the circular said. The officer giving approval should visit such schools and ensure that drinking water, fan, food, toilets, first aid, and other basic facilities were available to the students. School authorities and camp organisers should make sure that students did not have to suffer the heat on any account, the circular said.

It also directed the education officials concerned to take action if any violations were found.