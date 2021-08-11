Govt. aware of gun sale offers on dark web, says CM

‘No evidence of actual gun deliveries taking place so far’

The Hi-Tech Crime Enquiry Cell and the Cyber Dome has noticed the presence of Telegram channels and platforms in the dark web offering to sell guns and banned psychotropic drugs, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the Assembly on Wednesday.

Replying to a question related to illegal sales of guns online by MLAs, Roji.M.John and A.P.Anilkumar, he said that certain advertisements on guns, being spread through social media applications, have also come to the notice of the authorities.

But, there has been no evidence till now of guns being delivered to the State through such online platforms.

None of these applications are also registered in the State.

It has been noticed that the money transaction for the gun sales in such platforms are through virtual currencies.

Since virtual currencies are illegal in India, there is no evidence till now as to whether they are delivering guns as promised in these sites.

Though no complaints regarding these have been received till now, the Hi-Tech Cell and the Cyber Cell are constantly monitoring them, said the Chief Minister.

To a question on gun licenses, he said that the respective district administrations approve the licenses for sporting activities, self defence or for protection of agricultural land.

The licenses are approved based on police reports on the applicant’s criminal records, proficiency in handling the gun and on the need for such a license. In case a license holder is accused of a crime, steps including taking custody of the gun are being taken, he said.