Govt. asked to repay farmers paddy loading charges

November 24, 2022 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Justice A. Muhamed Mustaque said in his order that the government should return to the farmers the entire cash it charged them by way of loading levy

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court has asked the government to reimburse the paddy farmers the loading charge collected from them during procurement. The court order asking the government to repay the farmers came while disposing of a contempt petition filed by a group of paddy farmers from here.

Paddy farmers Muthalamthodu Mani, Sajeesh Kuthanoor and K. Sivanandan, who were among the four Palakkad farmers who approached the High Court with a contempt plea against the government, said that it was a victory for the farmers at a time when they were suffering from government neglect.

The farmer leaders said here on Thursday that although the government had claimed that it stood with the farmers, whenever a case came up before the court, the government never took a positive stand. They said that it was one of the negative stands from the government that got a backlash in the court by way of contempt.

