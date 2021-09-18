Govt. asked to apprise HC of action on management of churches

Orthodox factions seek police protection for six churches

The Kerala High Court has directed the State government to inform it about the action taken for implementing the directive of the Supreme Court to hand over the administration and management of various parishes in the Malankara Church to the Orthodox faction.

Justice Devan Ramachandran passed the order on Saturday when petitions filed by the Orthodox faction seeking police protection for six churches came up for hearing.

"There can be no doubt that the issues between the rival parties are still dangerously poised and, therefore, the government must disclose their stand in the matter," observed the court, adding that this was important because it was the machinery under the government that required to be used in the event of the court ordering police protection.

Pending cases

The court reminded the State government that there were several cases pending before it seeking protection for churches belonging to the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church.

Referring to the State government stand that it was finding it difficult to comply with the Supreme Court directive due to fear of breach of peace and threat of violence, the judge observed: "I am afraid that the government cannot plead helplessness when they have the mechanism and the systems to ensure compliance of lawful orders through means of law.”

The court asked the government to give its response on September 29.