Govt. answerable to people on Manipur violence, says archbishop

‘Democratic traditions, constitutional values, and citizens’ rights being violated at the State and Union levels’

January 13, 2024 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

It is immaterial whether one participated in the Prime Minister’s banquet to raise the question what State and Union governments did to quell atrocities against Christian minorities in Manipur because even the strongest of political leadership will one day be held to account by people, Varappuzha Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil said here on Saturday.

It is a matter of great regret that democratic traditions, constitutional values, and citizens’ rights are being violated at the State and Union levels. Social life is marred and made murkier by corruption and nepotism even in the face of serious financial distress, he said inaugurating the 42nd general council of the Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC) here.

The two-day council is being attended by representatives, including lay leadership, from 12 Latin Catholic dioceses in the State.

The archbishop said a lack of political values, breakdown in law and order, and exploitation of the poor in the name of development were widespread. The powers that be often turn their back on the sufferings of people in coastal areas. Those who protest are dubbed anti-nationals, he added.

KRLCC president Varghese Chakkalakkal presided over the inauguration of the general convention. He said the questions raised by the community in Vizhinjam and Muthalappozhi had not been addressed by the government. Police cases against bishops and priests had not been withdrawn yet. The rights of Anglo Indian and Dalit communities are being violated, he said and reiterated the community’s demand to implement the J.B. Koshy Committee recommendations immediately.

Bishop designate of Kottappuram Ambrose Puthenveettil was felicitated on the occasion. KRLCC office-bearers for the next three years will be elected on Sunday.

