Govt. announces further relaxations

Thiruvananthapuram

03 November 2021 20:02 IST

People with single dose vaccine will be allowed entry to cinema halls

The Government has decided to allow more relaxations in civil life in the State, buoyed by the reassurance that COVID-19 situation was increasingly becoming less threatening and that the end of the pandemic might be soon in sight.

The State-level COVID-19 review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Wednesday decided that people who had received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine may be allowed entry to cinema halls.

At present, only those who are fully vaccinated are allowed entry to cinemas. The Health Department has been directed to issue guidelines on the protocols that need to be followed in cinema halls.

The meeting decided to allow up to 200 persons for all socio-political/ religious functions, funerals and marriages which are held outdoors, while up to 100 persons may be allowed entry to such functions held in closed spaces.

The good public response to school reopening has been a confidence booster for the administration, which felt that the 80% attendance on day one of the school reopening was an indication that the apprehensions surrounding COVID-19 were easing in the community.

The Chief Minister directed that doctors visit schools and examine children with specific health issues as and when the situation demanded. He directed teachers to pay special attention to improving the mental wellbeing of children, who are retruning to schools after nearly two years.

He appealed to parents not to pay heed to exaggerated reports on the circulation of viruses other than COVID-19 in the community, which would only aid fear mongering. The meeting suggested that sectoral magistrates be retained only if the situation in a locality demanded.

Mr. Vijayan directed the Health Department to find additional human resources on daily wages as required.

In technical high schools, students in classes 8-10 will be admitted for practical classes in general workshop and engineering drawing. Sanction will be allowed for the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) school-level practical training sessions and preliminary sessions for students in classes 9 and 10.

As part of rain relief activities, people who are residing in areas prone to landslips should be moved to safer places. The online rain calamity relief distribution system will become functional on Saturday.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan, Health Minister Veena George, Chief Secretary V.P. Joy, State Police Chief Anil Kant, secretaries of various departments, district collectors and district police administration officials were present at the meeting.