Govt. allots ₹19 crore for endosulfan victims

The government has allotted ₹19 crore for the Sneha Santhvanam project implemented by the Kerala Social Security Mission for the endosulfan victims in Kasaragod district, Health Minister K.K Shylaja has said.

The mission had been directed to take immediate steps to ensure that the victims received the benefits before Onam, she said.

Under Sneha Santhvanam, a monthly pension is provided to endosulfan victims.

