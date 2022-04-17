Govt. aims to ensure quality treatment : Minister

The State government aims to ensure quality healthcare facilities to the public by setting up modern amenities in government hospitals, including Primary Health Centres, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani has said here on Sunday.

She was inaugurating the upgraded Primary Health Centre at Alayamon, which will now function as a Family Health Centre. “Apart from improving the infrastructure of hospitals, the government also wants to provide best treatment for the patients. Funds will be allocated in the next financial year for the construction of a multi-storey building for upgraded centre at Ayalamon,” said the Minister.

She added that amount of ₹10 crore had been sanctioned for the construction of a new building at Kadakkal Taluk Hospital, one of the 27 best taluk hospitals in the State. While N.K. Premachandran, MP, inaugurated the renovated pharmacy, Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) chairman S. Jaymohan inaugurated the newly constructed laboratory.

The OP facility of the FHC will be functioning from morning till evening. While the pharmacy has been renovated to provide all types of medicines, a state-of-the-art laboratory is also part of the new facility. Garden, seating arrangements, and a separate parking area, was also set up at the centre as part of the upgradation. The project was completed spending ₹35 lakh. Alayamon grama panchayat president Asina Manaf presided over the function while Vice President M. Murali, Anchal block panchayat vice president M. Manish, district panchayat members C. Ambika Kumari and K. Anil Kumar, were also present on the occasion.