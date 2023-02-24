Govt. aims at making drinking water available to all: Roshy Augustine

February 24, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Thrissur

The LDF government is committed to implementing projects to find a lasting solution to the drinking water issues in the State. The objective is to make drinking water available to 75 lakh people, Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine has said.

He was inaugurating the work of the Irinjalakuda-Muriyad-Velukkara drinking water project at Avittathur on Friday.

“The government is seeking various projects as the ground water table is declining. The project to desilt rivers will continue. Kerala is effectively implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission. So far, 30 lakh people are getting water under the Jal Jeevan Mission project. The government wants to ensure that there should be no area that faces difficulty in getting drinking water,” he noted.

Minister of Higher Education R. Bindu presided over the function. The project will find solution for the drinking water problems in areas like Irinjalakuda, Muriyad and Velukkara, she said. The project is implemented at a cost of ₹114 cr. Water will be purified at Mangadikunnu station under Karivannur drinking water project.

District Panchayat president P.K. Davis Master delivered keynote address.

The Minister inaugurated a sewer cleaning robot as part of Guruvayur Sewerage Project. Developed by Genrobotics, a start-up, the sewer cleaning robot will replace manual scavenging.