Govt. aim is to modernise industrial sector: CM

Pinarayi opens KPPL’s commercial production of newsprint

Pinarayi opens KPPL’s commercial production of newsprint

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday formally inaugurated the commercial production of newsprint by the Kerala Paper products Limited (KPPL) at Velloor.

Addressing the event, Mr. Vijayan said the State had embarked on an industrial growth plan that would elevate it into a middle-income developed economy within the next two and half decades.

“This government is focused on modernising the State’s industrial sector and this includes information technology, tourism, biotechnology, agriculture and food industry, among others. At the same time, we are also emphasising on the growth of eco-friendly industries through the production of electric vehicles,” he said.

According to him, efforts to make industrial sector investment-friendly has paid rich dividends to the State. “The K-SWIFT system has simplified all the rules and regulations for the investors and thus ensured progress. The inspection system in industrial establishments too has been improved through K-CIS. Tremendous success has been achieved in the industrial sector by doubling the ease of doing business core,’‘ he noted.

Noting a significant jump in the number of MSME units in the State, he said about 83,541 enterprises, 7,900 crore investments and 2,98,361 jobs were created in the State over the recent past. “During the year 2021-22, the total operating profit of 41 industrial units under the Industries department increased by 245.62%,’‘ he added.

Mr. Vijayan spoke of the plans to establish one lakh new enterprises in the State during the ongoing fiscal and said the State had already secured investment offers worth ₹7,000 crore. A master plan on industrial development till 2030 too has been prepared.

Regarding the KPPL, the Chief Minister congratulated the company’s attempt to diversify into the production of packaging papers. “Institutions should make effective use of opportunities in the market and train its employees for the purpose,’‘ said Mr. Vijayan.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve presided over the function, while Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, MLA, delivered the keynote address. Jose K. Mani, MP; Thomas Chazhikadan, MP; and MLAs C.K. Asha and Mons Joseph were present.