Govt. aid eludes families affected by Hepatitis A outbreak in Vengoor

The government is yet to offer a financial relief package to the people of Vengoor panchayat after a severe outbreak of Hepatitis A since April 18 had de-railed their normal lives.

Despite the panchayat authorities submitting a memorandum seeking government aid for the families, no action has been taken yet. “We hope that the government will act on the recommendations of the Revenue Divisional Officer, Muvattupuzha, who had submitted a report to the district administration following the incident, they said.

As many as 249 persons were affected by the viral infection, suspected to have been caused by the consumption of contaminated water from the Choorathodu pumping station of the Kerala Water Authority. A majority of patients were from wards 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12. Two women from Vengoor and a 48-year-old man from the neighbouring Mudakuzha panchayat had succumbed to the infection.

Silpa Sudheesh, president of Vengoor panchayat, said around ₹8 lakh collected through a fund mobilisation drive by the local body had been distributed among the affected families, especially those who had to incur huge financial expense due to prolonged hospitalisation. Of this, ₹2.5 lakh was handed over to Anjana, 28, and her husband Sreekanth, 36, who were hospitalised in critical condition. While Sreekanth was discharged from a private hospital in Aluva, Anjana remains under critical care at a private hospital in Kochi.

Ms. Sudheesh said ₹50,000 each was given to the families of the two persons who died from the infection, while ₹25,000 was handed over to two families. Around ₹10,000 each was given to 14 families, she said. The Health authorities said the number of active cases had come down to six as of June 26.