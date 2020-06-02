Govt. advisory on infection-control measures at hospitals

The government has issued an advisory for performance assessment of non-COVID-19 diseases management to ascertain the level of functioning of hospitals, their adherence to standard operating procedure and the best practices adopted to raise the level of infection control.

The guidelines are issued as part of the COVID-19-prevention measures to be implemented in all hospitals.

The assessment is to be done digitally by all hospital superintendents and involves a checklist containing over 40 parameters. These include measures such as taking a check on adequate stock of drugs and PPEs, triage for screening of patients with respiratory issues at the first point of entry, whether facilities are available for patients and bystanders at the triage area, whether there is a system to ensure at least one-metre distance between staff and patients at the triage reception, whether there is a physical barrier of glass or plastic at the registration and reception areas to prevent close contact between triage staff and patients, whether there are adequate handwashing facilities, whether there is a mechanism to regularly disinfect frequently touched surfaces in outpatient departments and corridors and whether these control checks are happening on a daily basis.

Weekly report

All the primary health centres, family health centres, community health centres, taluk hospitals, district and general hospitals, and specialty hospitals and institutions under Medical Education managing non-COVID-19 services have been asked to fill the form by Saturday afternoon every week.

Once the gaps are identified, efforts should be made to rectify them. The unresolved issues should be reported to the Director of Health Services, Director of Medical Education or Principal Secretary, Health, every Tuesday.