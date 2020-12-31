Govt. adopted appropriate response to Governor: CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

31 December 2020

Denial of permission to hold Assembly session

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday denied a United Democratic Front (UDF) charge that the State government had practically kowtowed before Governor Arif Mohammed Khan after the latter denied permission to hold the Assembly session on December 23 to discuss the farm laws.

Mr. Vijayan asserted that the Governor could employ discretionary powers only in certain situations and not in all matters. In convening the Assembly, if a government which enjoyed a majority recommended it, the Governor cannot use his discretionary powers, the Chief Minister said on Thursday after presenting the resolution in the House seeking the repeal of the laws.

He maintained that the State government had adopted the appropriate response to the Governor's decision.

UDF leaders were sharply critical of Mr. Khan's decision to turn down the recommendation to convene the Assembly session on December 23. Addressing the Assembly, they blamed the government of responding mildly to the Governor's decision.

K.C. Joseph of the Congress said the government should have vehemently protested when its constitutional right was violated. “It was most unfortunate. This is not a question of charity. It is the right of an elected government. The response to it was surprising,” Mr. Joseph said.

He was also highly critical of the government's decision to send Ministers A.K. Balan and V.S. Sunil Kumar to the Raj Bhavan to hold talks with Mr. Khan, saying that the government practically fell at the Governor's feet.

Anoop Jacob of the Kerala Congress (Jacob) said the Assembly should record its protest against the Governor.