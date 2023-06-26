Govt. acquires 1.65 acres for Parasurama temple, Thiruvallam

June 26, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State government has acquired 1.65 acres of land to the west of the Sri Parasurama temple at Thiruvallam, near here, to create more pilgrim facilities.

The land was acquired at a cost of ₹5.39 crores from six property owners in the Thiruvallam village. Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan said the land would be used primarily for redevelopment of the ghat where the bali rituals were held. He said it would help to alleviate the difficulties faced by devotees due to the shortage of space. A parking lot, washrooms, restrooms, cloak room, and locker facilities would also come up at Thiruvallam.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said the construction of transit camps for Sabarimala pilgrims was on course and the work on a super speciality hospital at Guruvayur and a base camp hospital at Nilackal, Sabarimala, would begin soon.

Mr. Radhakrishnan will hand over the land documents to Travancore Devaswom Board president S. Aanandagopan in the presence of General Education Minister V. Sivankutty and at a function to be held on Tuesday.