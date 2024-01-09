GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govindan slams Khan for not signing Land Assignment Bill into law

January 09, 2024 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
 CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan inaugurates a Raj Bhavan march organised by Left Democratic Front’s Idukki district committee on Tuesday to urge Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to give assent to the Kerala Government Land Assignment (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

 CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan inaugurates a Raj Bhavan march organised by Left Democratic Front’s Idukki district committee on Tuesday to urge Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to give assent to the Kerala Government Land Assignment (Amendment) Bill, 2023. | Photo Credit: S. MAHISHA

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary M.V. Govindan here on Tuesday slammed Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for distressing lakhs of subsistence-level settler farmers in the Idukki district by stubbornly refusing to sign the Kerala Government Land Assignment (Amendment) Bill passed by the Assembly into law.

Inaugurating the Left Democratic Front (LDF) Idukki district committee’s march to the Raj Bhavan, Mr Govindan said Mr. Khan will face mass protests if he failed to discharge his constitutional duties as the titular head of the State.

The Bill empowers the State government to regularise any contravention of the conditions attached to land leased by the government to settler farmers for agricultural purposes. It also allows the government to permit the settlers to use the land for purposes other than initially assigned. The influential law allows land use for construction. It removes many constraints on land use in the environmentally sensitive hill district. CPI(M) leader and former Minister M. M. Mani also spoke.

The police stopped the march on the road leading to Raj Bhavan.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.