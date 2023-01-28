Govindan slams Centre’s strong-arm measures to scuttle the viewing of the BBC documentary

January 28, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST

CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan has slammed the Central government’s strong-arm measures to scuttle the viewing of the BBC documentary that is critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his alleged role in the 2002 Gujarat riots that claimed the life of more than 2,000 persons, a large number of them Muslims.

Mr. Govindan said the documentary held Mr. Modi directly responsible for the pogrom. The BJP-led Central government trampled the right to free speech and expression by invoking emergency provisions in the IT Act to erase the documentary from social media sites in India.

He said the BJP’s actions were reminiscent of the dark days of the Emergency when censorship was the norm.

The BBC had given ample scope for the Central government to state its case. However, the BJP had not even fig leaf of any excuse to shield itself from shame. Its decision to enforce the ban on the documentary smacked of cowardice and paranoia.

The Central government blatantly violated Article 19 of the Constitution, which guaranteed the right to freedom of expression and speech. Gujarat riots continued to be a painful memory and stain on India’s secular, democratic polity. Mr. Govindan urged those who value to civil liberty to step forward and resist the Central Government’s bid to gag dissenters and shut them out of public discourse.