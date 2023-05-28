Govindan says Chennithala raising false charges on AI camera issue

May 28, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Accusing Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala of repeatedly creating a smokescreen of false allegations regarding the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered traffic surveillance system, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan said that the AI cameras have helped reduce traffic violations and accidents significantly in Kerala.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that the Opposition has failed to substantiate its allegations that the Chief Minister’s relatives had secured contracts in the project. Though the CPI(M) had challenged those raising such allegations to produce proof for the same, they have failed to release even a shred of evidence.

Mr. Govindan accused Mr. Chennithala of taking up the claims made by some of the companies which did not secure the contract that the Keltron was not responding to Right to Information applications.

He said that Keltron has not only responded to all queries received, but has also explained the reasons for not providing pricing information. In the reply, it has been stated that under 8(1)(d) of the Right to Information Act, there is no obligation to disclose certain information which may harm the competitive position of the company. Disclosure of confidential information in connection with its business may give competitors an advantage over it. It can be seen that not only is there anything illegal in it, but also that it has been done exactly in accordance with the RTI rules. The Opposition should have filed an appeal if they were not satisfied with it, he said.

Mr. Govindan said that the allegations regarding Akshara Enterprises Private Limited not having the required operation experience of 10 years is also false. It was registered in 2010 and was converted into a private limited company in 2017 and the relevant document issued by the Registrar of Companies is in the tender document, he said.

He said that it is unbecoming of a public servant with administrative experience to repeatedly say that a camera priced at ₹1 lakh in the market was quoted at ₹10 lakh and Keltron awarded the tender for it. The main trick in this allegation is that it hides the fact that it is not just a camera but the price includes many components. It is unfortunate that the former Leader of the Opposition is becoming a part of the conspiracy to destroy any new project in the State by creating false accusations and controversy, he said.