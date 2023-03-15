Govindan flays country offering management course to Taliban representatives

March 15, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Modi government which repeatedly claims that it is against terrorism is now being sociable with the Taliban, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan has said.

Speaking to the media at Punalur on Wednesday as part of the Janakeeya Prathirodha Jatha, he questioned the logic of the Central government, led by anti-Muslim Sangh Parivar, offering an online course to the representatives of Taliban by the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K). “As per media reports, Taliban joined the course conducted by the IIM, Kozhikode, on the invitation of the Ministry of External Affairs. This proves the CPI(M)‘s observation that terrorist outfits support each other,” he said.

Talking about the recent meetings between Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, he added that the RSS and the Taliban agree on opinions like women should not be given freedom. “The Panipat meeting upholding the decision not to allow women attend its shakhas should be read in this context,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

MPLADS funds

Mr. Govindan added that the Left MPs were making serious interventions in the Parliament to protect the interests of the people. “It’s evident from the fact that the Central government was forced to withdraw the change in the guidelines for the use of funds under Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS). It was John Brittas, MP, who raised the issue in the Parliament. No United Democratic Front MP from Kerala protested against the changes and this proves that the Congress is incapable of fighting against the Modi government,” he said.

Alleging a Congress-BJP nexus, he said when BJP MPs disrupted the proceedings of the Parliament demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his recent remarks on the Modi government, none of the Congress MPs from Kerala tried to resist. “This shows their rapport with BJP. The Congress should try to spend at least a fraction of the energy it is using to attack the CPI(M) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) against the Modi government,” he said.