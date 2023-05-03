Govindan files defamation case against Swapna Suresh

May 03, 2023 03:51 am | Updated 03:51 am IST - Kannur

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary M.V. Govindan has filed a defamation case against Swapna Suresh, prime accused in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case.

He filed the petition at the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court Taliparamba demanding that a case be filed under Sections 120 B and 500 of the Indian Penal Code.

His lawyer had earlier sent a notice to Swapna asking her to apologise for her remarks about him.

In a live session on social media, Swapna had alleged that Vijesh Pillai, CEO of OTT platform Action based in Bengaluru, acting on behalf of Mr. Govindan, offered to pay her ₹30 crore for handing over all information or evidence about the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his family members, and Chief Minister’s additional private secretary C.M. Raveendran

In the lawyer’s notice, it is stated that neither he nor his family knew Vijesh Pillai.