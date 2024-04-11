GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govindan blames DYFI for alleged involvement in Panoor bomb blast

April 11, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has squarely blamed the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) for its alleged involvement in the Panoor bomb blast.

Addressing the media, CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan said DYFI activists must be questioned regarding the accused individuals, affirming that the party had nothing to do with such activities.

According to police reports, DYFI activists Shijal and Shabin Lala procured steel containers for the production of explosives, raising concerns about the extent of organisational involvement in unlawful activities.

Mr. Govindan, however, reiterated that even rescue workers were implicated in the case. He stressed that if DYFI members were indeed linked to bomb-making, they should be held accountable, while emphasising that the CPI(M)’s role was solely to mobilise masses and not engage in such nefarious activities.

At the same time, he sidestepped queries about the association of DYFI office-bearers with the criminal group and whether disciplinary action would be taken against them.

Meanwhile, the police remand report indicated that all the accused individuals had knowledge about bomb-making and that they had concealed explosives and tampered with evidence. Investigations are on into the source of the explosives.

