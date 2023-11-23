HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govindan accuses Governor of orchestrating a Sangh Parivar-UDF tie-up to control State universities

He accuses Arif Mohammed Khan of using his nomination powers to stack the governing bodies of State universities with right-wing figures

November 23, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan accused Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan of endeavouring to hammer out an illicit political alliance”“ between the Sangh Parivar and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) to gain control of State-funded universities in an allegedly underhand manner.

At a press conference, Mr Govindan said Mr. Khan, as the Chancellor of State universities, “coordinated” the political plot.

He accused Mr. Khan of using his nomination powers to stack the governing bodies of State universities with right-wing figures.

Mr. Govindan alleged Mr. Khan had revealed his hand by “disregarding” the panel of Senate nominees submitted by the Vice Chancellor of Calicut University to insert people of his choice into the institution’s apex decision-making body.

He said the Governor’s “questionable” choices included a national leader of the Muslim Youth League, an affiliate of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Akhila Bharata Vidyarthi Parishad activists, and people with Congress leanings.

“A person nominated from the Industries sector is a pro-UDF person and former varsity employing fighting corruption charges. Another nominated in the journalist category has not seen the inside of a media organisation or practised the profession,” Mr. Govindan said.

Mr. Govindan called Mr. Khan’s actions “norm-breaking, anti-democratic and against the statutes of State-funded universities”. He said the Sangh Parivar subverted the gubernatorial office to thwart the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s bid to use the State’s storied higher education sector as the main driver to transform Kerala into a knowledge economy.

He said the Congress was looking increasingly isolated in the UDF. the IUML had rejected the Congress’s bid to disrupt the Cabinet’s public outreach programme, Navakerala Sadas.

Mr. Govindan slammed Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan for allegedly employing a toxic cocktail of abuse and lies to vilify Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan obsessively. “Mr. Satheesan repeatedly called Mr. Vijayan a criminal. His party compatriot disparaged Mr. Vijayan’s father,” he said.

He accused the corporate media of demonising Mr. Vijayan by parroting Mr. Satheesan’s “abuse and lies”. He said the CPI(M) weighed boycotting television news channel discussions.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.