Governor’s tweet raises eyebrows

Thiruvananthapuram

06 July 2020 22:50 IST

Raj Bhavan says it was an inadvertent mistake

A tweet from Raj Bhavan on Monday appeared to put the government on the defence momentarily.

The twitter handle of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan showed a picture of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sitting alongside gold smuggling case suspect Swapna Suresh presumably at a function during the latter’s official visit to the United Arab Emirates. The tweet raised quite a few eyebrows.

A Raj Bhavan official told The Hindu it was an accidental tweet.

The person who managed the twitter handle for Mr. Khan was updating his mobile phone when the picture in the archives got transmitted inadvertently, the official said.

The tweet was withdrawn within minutes.