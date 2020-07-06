Kerala

Governor’s tweet raises eyebrows

Raj Bhavan says it was an inadvertent mistake

A tweet from Raj Bhavan on Monday appeared to put the government on the defence momentarily.

The twitter handle of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan showed a picture of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sitting alongside gold smuggling case suspect Swapna Suresh presumably at a function during the latter’s official visit to the United Arab Emirates. The tweet raised quite a few eyebrows.

A Raj Bhavan official told The Hindu it was an accidental tweet.

The person who managed the twitter handle for Mr. Khan was updating his mobile phone when the picture in the archives got transmitted inadvertently, the official said.

The tweet was withdrawn within minutes.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 6, 2020 10:51:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/governors-tweet-raises-eyebrows/article32006534.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY