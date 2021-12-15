Governor’s role as Chancellor may figure in report

KOCHI

Interim report of higher education reforms panel likely next month

The Commission for Reforms in Higher Education System appointed by the Kerala government is likely to come up with its recommendations on the much-debated role of Governor as Chancellor of the universities in the State.

Though the topic does not figure specifically in the terms of reference, it would figure in the recommendations in view of the comprehensive mandate accorded to the commission “to propose measures for carrying out reforms in the higher education sector,” according to people close to the development.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had asked the seven-member commission to submit an interim report, if the final one is likely to be delayed owing to the elaborate process of consultations planned with the stakeholders. The Hindu has reliably learnt that the commission would submit the interim report by the end of January, 2022.

Knowledge society

As per the government order dated September 21, 2021, the commission has to examine important aspects of the existing system of higher education in the State, keeping in view the larger objectives of transforming the State into a knowledge society and developing a knowledge economy.

Shyam B. Menon, former Vice Chancellor of Ambedkar University, is the chairman. Pradeep T., Director, Department of Chemistry, IIT Chennai, is the convener.

Mandate

The commission has the mandate to propose “changes in the institutional structure, content and evaluation strategies of the universities, colleges and other higher educational institutions to ensure the establishment of centres of excellence that will promote the creation of knowledge and development of skills suitable for an emerging knowledge society.” It can propose suitable changes in the objectives, structure and size of the universities and their relationship with the affiliated institutions/colleges so as to facilitate the attainment of the larger higher education goals of the State.

The commission will propose measures for enabling the Kerala State Higher Education Council to act as a facilitator and link between the government and the higher educational institutions. It can also put forward any other proposal for attaining the goals already detailed or any new suggestion that may arise as part of the deliberations of the commission.