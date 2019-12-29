Governor’s protocol was not violated: VC

Referring to the fracas at the Indian History Congress (IHC) on Saturday, its organising committee has clarified that the Governor’s protocol was not violated. Governor Arif Mohammad Khan was forced to abruptly conclude his inaugural speech at the IHC following a strong protest by the delegates.

In a press statement issued here, committee chairman and Vice Chancellor of Kannur University Gopinath Ravindran said even the slightest change in the programme was approved by the Governor’s office.

Decision on venue

The venue for the inauguration ceremony was arranged as per the directive of the police special branch.

“The minute-by-minute programme and details of the function were communicated to the Governor’s office and the final decision was made with suggestions from there,” the chairman said. The committee clarified that as per the first outline of the programme, Minister of Ports Kadannappally Ramachandran was to release the proceedings of the IHC. But it was postponed due to lack of permission from the Governor’s office. As per the standard protocol of the IHC, the ceremony is chaired by the acting president.

The Governor’s office was informed and permission was obtained, the chairman said.

On the dais

Since K. Sudhakaran, MP, and Mayor Suma Balakrishnan had informed the organisers that they would not attend the event, Pro Vice Chancellor P.T Raveendran and a member of the Syndicate John Joseph were included in the dais plan, with the permission of the Governor’s office, he said.

Under the convention of the IHC, members of the executive committee sit on the dais. But as they did not get the approval of the Governor’s office, they sat with the audience, he explained.

The norms of the IHC stipulate that the inaugural programme be decided by the executive committee. This time, the decision was made by incorporating the changes suggested by the Governor’s office, he said.