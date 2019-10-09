Governor’s pat for tiger conservation

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has called for creating greater awareness on human-wildlife conflicts.

Pointing out that the issue could be a result of lopsided models of development, he called for steps to protect people and their properties against such dangers.

He was delivering the valedictory address to mark the conclusion of the Wildlife Week observance at a function organised at the Forest Department headquarters here on Tuesday.

The Governor lauded the department for its efforts to prevent and mitigate human-wildlife conflicts through structural barriers such as solar-powered fences, elephant-proof trenches and walls, and early warning systems.

He praised the conservation efforts that led to a marked increase in the State’s tiger population. Referring to the Status of Tigers in India-2018 report in which the Periyar Tiger Reserve excelled in various aspects, including management effectiveness evaluation, Mr. Khan said Kerala made such an achievement while other States, including Odisha, had witnessed a steep fall in tiger population during the last decade.

Mr. Khan also pointed out that the State recently recorded a slight increase in the forest cover which formed around 29% of its entire geographical area. This was in line with the national trend in which the country recorded an increase of 8,021 sq km, according to the India State of Forest Report, 2017, when compared to the previous assessment in 2015.

Constant vigil

He, however, called for constant vigil against rampant encroachment of forestlands that have led to displacement of inhabitant animal species and major environmental issues.

Forest Minister K. Raju, who chaired the function, said that the government had adopted several steps to ensure the safety of forest dwellers and those living in close vicinity to forests. Rehabilitation efforts were being undertaken with strict adherence to the Forest Conservation Act. The Governor launched a special issue of the Forest Department’s magazine Aranyam, and presented prizes to the winners of wildlife photography and other contests that were conducted in connection with the Wildlife Week.

Head of Forest Force P.K. Kesavan, Chief Wildlife Warden Surendrakumar, and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Planning and Development) D.K. Verma were present on the occasion.