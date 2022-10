ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has greeted the people of the State on the occasion of Keralap Piravi. In a message, he said “My heartiest wishes to the people of Kerala and other Keralites all over the world on the occasion of Kerala Piravi. Hand in hand, let us make greater contributions towards the development and progress of our beloved State, the strengthening of our social harmony and the enrichment of our mother tongue, Malayalam”.