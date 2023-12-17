GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Governor’s bid to create false narrative: Govindan

December 17, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Taking exception to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s caution of a constitutional breakdown in the State, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M.V Govindan said here on Sunday that the people of Kerala will call his bluff and could not be duped by false narratives prepared in association with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

In a statement, Mr. Govindan accused the Governor of adopting an “unconstitutional” stance by engaging in a confrontation with a democratically elected government.

“The Governor is attempting to play politics by filling statutory bodies in universities with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Sangh Parivar supporters. This is part of the ploy to saffronise universities. It is the Constitutional and democratic right of students of protest against such tendencies,” he added.

The CPI (M) leader added that the State will fight tooth and nail attempts to communalise society for vested interests.

