Governor’s address a setback to the government: Surendran

January 25, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran has said that Governor Arif Mohammed Khan cutting short his policy address to the Assembly should be termed as a setback to the State government.

He told the media at Kunnamangalam near here on Thursday that the Governor had stalled the government’s attempt to blame the Union government for its financial crisis on the floor of the House. Mr. Khan’s actions proved his point that political speeches made on the street cannot be converted into the policy address of the government.

