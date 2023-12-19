Governor’s actions immature and unbecoming of position: Bindu

December 19, 2023 11:26 am | Updated 11:26 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Accusing Governor Arif Mohammed Khan of attempting to “saffronise” universities in the State, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu said his actions, unbecoming of a Chancellor, are intended to instigate riots in campuses. Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the Navakerala Sadas in Kollam on Monday, Dr. Bindu flagged the “immaturity” and lack of restraint displayed by the Governor in dealing with the protests taken out by the student community.

She blamed Mr. Khan for ‘impeding the progress of the reforms that have been envisaged in the higher education sector.’

Referring to the nominations made by the Chancellor to the Senates of the Kerala and Calicut Universities, Dr. Bindu said the nominated students are unqualified to assume the responsibility. She appealed to the students to exercise restraint to prevent a further escalation of the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.