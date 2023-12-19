ADVERTISEMENT

Governor’s actions immature and unbecoming of position: Bindu

December 19, 2023 11:26 am | Updated 11:26 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Accusing Governor Arif Mohammed Khan of attempting to “saffronise” universities in the State, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu said his actions, unbecoming of a Chancellor, are intended to instigate riots in campuses. Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the Navakerala Sadas in Kollam on Monday, Dr. Bindu flagged the “immaturity” and lack of restraint displayed by the Governor in dealing with the protests taken out by the student community.

She blamed Mr. Khan for ‘impeding the progress of the reforms that have been envisaged in the higher education sector.’

Referring to the nominations made by the Chancellor to the Senates of the Kerala and Calicut Universities, Dr. Bindu said the nominated students are unqualified to assume the responsibility. She appealed to the students to exercise restraint to prevent a further escalation of the issue.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US