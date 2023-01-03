Governor walks the Constitutional path, clears reinduction of Saji Cherian into State Cabinet

January 03, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan appeared to walk a careful and constitutionally mandated path by agreeing to reinstate Saji Cherian, MLA, as a Minister in the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government on Wednesday.

Mr. Cherian was constrained to step down as Culture and Fisheries Minister in July after his allegedly disparaging comments on the Constitution put the government in the dock and fired up the Opposition. Subsequently, the police absolved Mr. Cherian of any wrongdoing.

Mr. Khan’s consent was reportedly with qualification. He purportedly insisted that the onus was on the political executive if Mr. Cherian ran into any legal jeopardy after assuming power.

Raj Bhavan’s last-minute detente with the ruling front occurred after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan rang up Mr. Khan explained the government’s “legal justification” for reinducting Mr. Cherian into the Cabinet.

The personal interaction moderated Mr. Khan’s position that Raj Bhavan could ill-afford to gloss over the severe charge that Mr. Cherian, as a minister, had disparaged the Constitution.

By some accounts, Mr. Khan factored in the High Court’s recent ruling that there was insufficient ground to disqualify Mr. Cherian as a legislator. The law did not preclude a legislator from being sworn in as a Minister.

Mr. Khan was keen to avoid a constitutional crisis and reportedly set aside the legal advice counselling him against swearing in Mr. Cherian.

On Monday, Mr. Khan had said that Mr. Cherian’s case was not an instance of “normal induction into the Cabinet”.

He also averred that it was incumbent on the Governor to factor in the gravity of the charge against Mr. Cherian and examine at “what level the politician gained an exoneration, if at all.”

Mr. Khan’s words on Tuesday signalled a drastic dial-down. “Whatever advice I have given (to the government), I have to accept the Chief Minister’s counsel ultimately,” Mr. Khan said.

Though Mr. Khan appeared to have thrown Mr. Cherian a lifeline, the MLA seemed not out of the woods yet.

A petition was pending in the High Court seeking a CBI inquiry against Mr. Cherian. Another court in Thiruvalla was weighing a Prevention of Insults to the National Honour Act complaint against him. The Opposition would seek legal recourse against Mr. Cherian and boycott the swearing-in ceremony.