Governor visits Sabarimala

He was accompanied by his youngest son Kabir

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and his youngest son Kabir visited the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala and offered prayers on Sunday.

Carrying an irumudikkettu on his shoulders, the Governor ascended the holy hillock from Pampa by 5.10 p.m through the Swami Ayyappan Road. Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president N.Vasu and TDB Commissioner B.S. Thirumeni accorded a reception to him at the Valiya Nadapanthal.

Later, he climbed the 18 holy steps to offer a darsan at the Ayyappa temple and other associated shrines. Mr. Khan will return to Raj Bhavan after offering prayers at the temple once again on Monday morning.

Prior to leaving Sannidhanam, the Governor will also plant a sandalwood sapling in the Malikappuram Devi temple premises and attend a programme in connection with the Punyam Poongavanam project.