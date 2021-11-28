Governor visits Mofia’s parents

KOCHI

28 November 2021 19:24 IST

Governor Arif Muhammad Khan on Sunday met the parents of Mofia Parveen, who reportedly committed suicide following alleged instances of domestic violence.

Mr. Khan met the parents of the young woman at their house in Aluva.

Later talking to media persons, Mr. Khan termed the death of Parveen as a heartbreaking one. Mr. Khan noted that it was unfortunate that dowry-related deaths were taking place.

While stating that Kerala had the best police force in the country, the Governor felt that the functioning of the force needed to be improved further.

Anwar Sadath, MLA, was present.