Governor visits kin of deceased in wild animal attacks in Wayanad

February 19, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan visiting the kin of Ajeesh, a farmer at Chaligaddha near Mananthavady in Wayanad district who was trampled to death in a wild elephant attack recently.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday visited the families of those who lost their breadwinners to wild animal attacks in the district recently.

The Governor listened to the grievances of the kin of the deceased and consoled them. Mr. Khan paid a visit to the kin of Ajeesh, a farmer at Chaligaddha; Paul Vellachalil, a temporary employee of the Forest department and  Prajeesh, a dairy farmer at Modakkolly.

Mr.Khan also visited  Sharath, a tribal youth of the Kararykunnu tribal hamlet who was injured seriously in an elephant attack.

Speaking to the media after the visit Mr Khan said all issues of the public related to the human-wildlife conflict would be brought to the attention of the Central and State governments.  The government was with the people and all issues could be sorted out amicably.  Violence was not an answer to the issues and it was not suitable in a democratic set-up, the Governor said.

The authorities should exercise restraint while handling tense situations, he said. 

The Governor visited the Bishop’s house at Mananthavady. Mr. Khan held discussions with  Manathavady Bishop Mar Jose Porunnedam, Malabar Metropolitan Mor Stephanos Geevarghese and representatives of various organisations. They explained the hardships of the public owing to the escalating human-wildlife conflicts in the district recently.

