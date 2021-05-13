Governor urged to put on hold recruitment of teachers in Calicut varsity

Kozhikode:

13 May 2021

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, also the Chancellor of Calicut University, has been urged to direct the Vice-Chancellor to put on hold the ongoing recruitment of faculty members there against the backdrop of a recent Kerala High Court verdict.

Syndicate member P. Rasheed Ahammed said in his letter to Mr. Khan that Calicut University had issued a notification in December 2019 to invite applications for the posts of Assistant Professor, Professor, and Associate Professor to fill existing vacancies. It was based on the reservation norms specified in an Act passed by the Kerala Assembly in 2014. The Act had led to an amendment of the Section 6(3) of the Calicut University Act, 1975, and applying of provisions of Clauses (a), (b), and (c) of Rule 14 and provisions of Rules 15,16,17, and 17 (a) of the Kerala State and Subordinate Service Rules, 1958. This allowed category-wise community rotation for recruitments, pooling posts in all teaching departments as one unit.

Based on the notification, Calicut University has already appointed 47 assistant professors in 21 departments. Process is on to recruit seven more assistant professors, 29 associate professors, and 24 professors.

However, Mr. Ahammed pointed out that the Kerala High Court recently quashed a similar notification issued by Kerala University in 2014 and 2017, saying that pooling of posts was against constitutional provisions and the legal positions of the Supreme Court. The High Court also quashed the relevant provision of the Act of 2014 as well. Thus the notification issued by Calicut University too would be illegal now as it had followed the same provision of the Act. This notification had already been challenged in the High Court also.

Mr. Ahammed claimed that at least some of the teachers who had been appointed as assistant professors, and those turning up for the posts of Professor and Associate Professor, are right now working in various institutions. To join Calicut University, they will have to resign from their current job. Meanwhile, many talented youngsters might not turn up because of the legal dilemma in view of the Kerala High Court order. So, he urged Mr. Khan to suspend the recruitment drive until the court settles the matter.