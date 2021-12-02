Governor unveils new website of SEC

State Election Commission is celebrating its 29th Foundation Day today

The State Election Commission, which is celebrating its 29th Foundation Day on Friday, is in the process of streamlining the conduct of elections to the local bodies in the State.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday unveiled the new website of the Commission, a videoconferencing web app and an election guide. The Governor lauded the Commission’s efforts to simplify the election procedures. The videoconferencing app will enable the Commission to hold hearings related to cases, meetings and training sessions online. The new website www.sec.kerala.gov.in has been designed with the technical assistance of the National Informatics Commission.

In a Foundation Day message, State Election Commissioner A. Shajahan said the digitisation programme launched by the Commission will simplify the poll process and ensure that the elections are conducted in an impartial and transparent atmosphere. Plans are afoot for ensuring maximum enrollment of eligible voters and a high voter turnout in elections, he added.

The initiative will help to avoid double entries in voters' lists, creation of a unified voters' lists for parliamentary, assembly and local body polls and the mapping of polling booths.

The State Election Commission is constituted under Articles 243 K and 243 ZA of the Constitution for the preparation of electoral rolls and the conduct of elections to the urban and rural local bodies.

As part of the modernisation drive, the Commission has already introduced various softwares including the ‘Electoral roll management system,’ ‘E-drop’ for the deployment of polling officials, ‘Poll Manager’ for monitoring the elections and the ‘Trend’ software for results declaration.

Recognising the importance of accurate maps in the elections to the local bodies, the Commission and Information Kerala Mission, with technical support from the Kerala State IT Mission, prepared digital maps of the local bodies. The mapping has been carried out on the basis of the orders issued by the Delimitation Commission in 2010 and 2015.

On another front, the commission is making sure that cases falling under the ambit of the anti-defection law are disposed of in a time-bound manner.

The State Election Commission was established in Kerala on December 3, 1993. M. S. K. Ramaswamy was the first State Election Commissioner and held that post from December 8, 1993, to September 22, 1996. The Commission held the first elections to the local bodies in 1995, and since then, elections have been conducted every years, and numerous by-elections in-between. The latest general elections to 1,199 local bodies, in December 2020, was held amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.