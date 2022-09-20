Governor undermining dignity of his chair, says Revenue Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is demeaning the dignity of his chair with his words and moves, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said.

Interacting with mediapersons here on Tuesday, he said if there were somebody behind his moves, they would be exposed soon.

“The Governor is a Constitutional post. We have been giving all respects and rights to him as Governor. But the issue rises when the Governor demeans the dignity. The Constitution clearly mentions the responsibility of the Governor and who should be his advisers.”

India is a federal State. Any effort to destabilise democratic governments using any Constitutional bodies is condemnable. ‘‘We hope the Governor will control himself,’’ he added.