Governor to visit Wayanad

Kalpetta

04 October 2021 23:10 IST

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will reach the district for a two-day visit on Tuesday.

Mr. Khan will visit the Ambedkar Memorial Rural Institute for Development at 10 a.m on Wednesday. He will also visit the Wayanad Heritage Museum at 11.15 a.m, the ecotourism centre at Muthanga at 12.30 p.m. and the Weaver’s Village at Thirunelly at 4.15 p.m. on the day.

Mr. Khan will attend the convocation ceremony of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University at Pookode at 11.15 a.m. on Thursday and also visit the Naranga Kandy tribal hamlet here at 3 p.m. on the day.

He will leave to Thiruvananthapuram at 8 a.m. on Friday.