Governor to take the salute at Republic Day parade

January 11, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will take the salute at the 2023 Republic Day parade in Thiruvananthapuram. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty would attend the function, the government said on Wednesday.

On the day, Ministers will receive the salute at the various district headquarters. The schedule of the Ministers are: K.N. Balagopal (Kollam), Veena George (Pathanamthitta), Saji Cherian (Alappuzha), J. Chinchurani (Kottayam), Roshy Augustine (Idukki), P. Rajeeve (Ernakulam), K. Rajan (Thrissur), M.B. Rajesh (Palakkad), K. Krishnankutty (Malappuram), A.K. Saseendran (Kozhikode), R. Bindu (Wayanad), K. Radhakrishnan (Kannur), and Ahammad Devarkovil (Kasaragod).

