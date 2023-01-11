HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Governor to take the salute at Republic Day parade

January 11, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will take the salute at the 2023 Republic Day parade in Thiruvananthapuram. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty would attend the function, the government said on Wednesday.

On the day, Ministers will receive the salute at the various district headquarters. The schedule of the Ministers are: K.N. Balagopal (Kollam), Veena George (Pathanamthitta), Saji Cherian (Alappuzha), J. Chinchurani (Kottayam), Roshy Augustine (Idukki), P. Rajeeve (Ernakulam), K. Rajan (Thrissur), M.B. Rajesh (Palakkad), K. Krishnankutty (Malappuram), A.K. Saseendran (Kozhikode), R. Bindu (Wayanad), K. Radhakrishnan (Kannur), and Ahammad Devarkovil (Kasaragod).

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.