Governor to probe sending name of unelected student for varsity union polls

May 18, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said that he will inquire into the controversy surrounding the replacement of an elected councillor at Christian College, Kattakada, by an unelected student to compete in the union elections of Kerala University.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of an event here on Thursday, Mr. Khan was critical of the conduct of the student body elections. “It is not a question of just that college. By doing such things, what are we going to teach our future generations. Democracy is not merely a system of governance, but a way of life (sic),” he said.

Meanwhile, the university is likely to issue orders to sack the college Principal G.J. Shyju in wake of the issue. The Syndicate which will meet on Saturday is likely to take a decision.