Governor to present Chancellor’s award

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

16 November 2021 00:53 IST

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will present the Chancellor’s Award for best multidisciplinary universities and emerging (specialised) universities for 2019 and 2020 at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will preside over the ceremony and Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will deliver the keynote address. Kerala State Higher Education Council vice chairman Rajan Gurukkal, member secretary Rajan Varughese and Additional Chief Secretary (Higher Education) V. Venu will also participate. CUSAT and Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University were the winners of the Chancellor’s Award in the multidisciplinary and specialised categories in 2019. MGU and CUSAT were the joint winners of the Chancellor’s Award for multidisciplinary universities in 2020, while KAU bagged the specialised universities’ award.

