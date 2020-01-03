Governor to open VAIGA 2020 today

The fourth edition of the VAIGA -2020 meant for sustainable development through Agripreneurship will begin here on Saturday.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate the VAIGA (Value addition for Income Generation in Agriculture) exhibition, aimed at exploring possibility of processing and value addition of agriculture products. Farmers, farm scientists and entrepreneurs will participate in the exhibition. Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar will preside over.

Jeevani project

Chief Minster Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the ‘Jeevani’ project of the Agriculture Department. Seminar on various topics and workshops will be organised as part of VAIGA.

Local Self-Government Minster A.C. Moideen and Minister for General Education C. Ravindranath, Chief Whip K. Rajan, Mayor Ajitha Vijayan, T.N. Prathapan, MP, District panchayat president Mary Thomas will participate. Scope of production and export of plantain; policy interventions in sustainable farming, processing and export; Millets for health and revenue; Commercial scope of floriculture and landscaping’; Value addition in jackfruit, honey and coconut will be some of the topics of the seminars.

Discussions will be held on topics such as ‘Healthy Kerala for self sufficiency in vegetable productions,’ ‘Development and sustainability of Farmer Producer Companies’ and ‘Scope of tender coconut for sustainable income’. Union Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Khodabhai Rupala and Agriculture Minister of Telangana Singireddy Niranjan Reddy will also attend VAIGA.